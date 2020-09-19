Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) a SEK 140 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 140 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a SEK 133 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 140 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 90 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 130 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 120 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 147.83.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 1 year low of SEK 129.22 and a 1 year high of SEK 245.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is SEK 144.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is SEK 159.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

