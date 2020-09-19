Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

JEF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of JEF opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman acquired 5,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

