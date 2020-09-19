Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

JELD opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 75.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 13.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.