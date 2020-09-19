Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.96.
JELD opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 75.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 13.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.
About Jeld-Wen
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
