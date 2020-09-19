Jewel (JWL) Market Cap Hits $13.64 Million

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Jewel token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $13.64 million and approximately $1,135.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jewel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00245128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00091519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.77 or 0.01463847 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (JWL) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.