John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.65. John Bean Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

JBT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of JBT traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.00. 483,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $119.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $29,061.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,883 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,146.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,580 shares of company stock valued at $882,719 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 334.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

