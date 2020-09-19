Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Down 16.8% in August

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 13,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,863 shares of company stock worth $4,770,306 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,627,000 after buying an additional 3,166,330 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,819,000 after buying an additional 552,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,704,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,049,000 after buying an additional 741,462 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,949,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,679,000 after buying an additional 202,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 159.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,497,000 after buying an additional 3,409,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.78. 5,577,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991,142. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

