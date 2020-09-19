Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 147,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of JOUT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.87. 86,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.55). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JOUT. BidaskClub cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Sidoti raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $83,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry E. London sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $335,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,748 shares of company stock worth $587,092. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,632,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,689,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

