JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Price Target to $61.00

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cubic from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cubic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a sector perform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of CUB opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22. Cubic has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,111.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cubic by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Cubic by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,160,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,744,000 after buying an additional 390,185 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cubic by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,911,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cubic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cubic in the 1st quarter valued at $24,572,000.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

