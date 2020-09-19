JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $135.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.04.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $123.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

