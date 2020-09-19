JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGLOY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

