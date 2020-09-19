Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) to report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.67). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.72. 3,969,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948,900. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

