Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Receives GBX 230.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.83 ($3.02).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JUP. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target (up previously from GBX 285 ($3.72)) on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

JUP traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 203.80 ($2.66). 6,222,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 213.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 229.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.39%.

In related news, insider Andrew Formica bought 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £492,200 ($643,146.48). Also, insider Wayne Mepham sold 17,002 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total value of £35,364.16 ($46,209.54).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

