Kabberry Coin (KKC) Achieves Market Cap of $10,873.81

Kabberry Coin (CURRENCY:KKC) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Kabberry Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Kabberry Coin has a market capitalization of $10,873.81 and $3.00 worth of Kabberry Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kabberry Coin has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000434 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Unicrypt (UNC) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kabberry Coin Coin Profile

Kabberry Coin (KKC) is a coin. Kabberry Coin’s total supply is 19,850,906 coins. Kabberry Coin’s official website is kabberry.com . Kabberry Coin’s official Twitter account is @PrimeStone2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kabberry Coin is /user/KABBERRY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kabberry Coin

Kabberry Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24.

