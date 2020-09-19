Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Update

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,200 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 555,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,852,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after buying an additional 135,317 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 883,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,047,000 after buying an additional 55,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after buying an additional 52,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 27,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of KALU stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,725. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $948.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

