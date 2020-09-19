Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,964. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.24. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.