Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Short Interest Down 11.4% in August

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $84.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,098. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 2.37. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 92.12 and a current ratio of 92.13.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $101,613,307.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,406,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,614,242.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul sold 292,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $30,243,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,658,268 shares of company stock valued at $134,911,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 50.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

