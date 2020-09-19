Kcash Market Cap Reaches $33.59 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Kcash has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for $0.0754 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. Kcash has a market cap of $33.59 million and approximately $23.37 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kcash Token Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.