Kemacoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $7,473.54 and approximately $9.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00469831 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00024017 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00013046 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005146 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009905 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

Kemacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

