KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

KRYAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

KRYAY stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.14. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

