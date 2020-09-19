KeyCorp Boosts PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Price Target to $37.00

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPD’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPD from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. PPD has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.54.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter worth $1,183,563,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at $193,808,000. FPR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at $138,734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,622,000 after buying an additional 821,681 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at $106,197,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

