Keyera Corp (KEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Shares of KEY opened at C$20.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.70. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$10.04 and a 12-month high of C$36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.72.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$529.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$763.00 million. Analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.558456 earnings per share for the current year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keyera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock acquired 1,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,832.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,903,196.41.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

