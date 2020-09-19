Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,600 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 439,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. William Blair raised Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $195,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,302 shares of company stock valued at $313,967 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 228,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,228. Kforce has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $742.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.79 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

