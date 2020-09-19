Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
KRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.
Kilroy Realty stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,670. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.
