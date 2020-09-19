Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

KRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,670. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,060,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,224,000 after buying an additional 649,549 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,679,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,372,000 after acquiring an additional 860,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,568,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,682,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,737,000 after purchasing an additional 134,120 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 4,820,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,600 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.