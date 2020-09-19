Kin (KIN) Price Up 28.9% This Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 29.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, DDEX and COSS. In the last seven days, Kin has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and $24,019.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, DDEX, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, COSS, Bancor Network, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, IDEX, Allbit, Stellarport, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

