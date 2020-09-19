Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

KMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.06.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 28,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 47,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.