Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Kinross Gold reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KGC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

KGC stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,857,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,026,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,541,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,407 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,093,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

