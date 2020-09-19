KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

