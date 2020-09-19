KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reissued a focus list rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 1.45.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,039,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,587,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 3,541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 87,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

