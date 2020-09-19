KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Update

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,410,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 21,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,170,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,880. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

