Komodo Price Tops $0.61 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00005528 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, BarterDEX and Crex24. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $74.69 million and $2.46 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00529418 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00075085 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00055116 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000874 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 121,830,319 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitbns, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex, BarterDEX, Crex24, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

