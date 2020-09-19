Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDSMY. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

