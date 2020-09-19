Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.15.

KHC stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $1,014,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $6,023,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,021,000 after buying an additional 246,297 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

