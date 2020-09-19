Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 350,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of KRA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. 750,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $612.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.07. Kraton has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $34.02.

Get Kraton alerts:

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $355.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraton will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kraton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,094 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.