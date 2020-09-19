Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRA. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraton presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of KRA opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $612.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.07. Kraton has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $355.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraton will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 83.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 135.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the second quarter worth $91,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the first quarter worth $84,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

