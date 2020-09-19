Kroger (NYSE:KR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

KR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities lowered Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. Kroger has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In other news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,405. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 119.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 685.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 130.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 50.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.