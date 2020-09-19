Kroger’s (KR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

NYSE KR opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. Kroger has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,791.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,405. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Kroger by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,450 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 423.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,007,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,648,000 after buying an additional 3,242,226 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4,005.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,275,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,772,000 after buying an additional 3,196,185 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,338,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,855,000 after buying an additional 2,534,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,623,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after buying an additional 2,288,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

