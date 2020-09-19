Kryll (KRL) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.73 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $44,880.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kryll Token Profile

KRL is a token. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

