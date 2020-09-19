K&S (ETR:SDF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.04

K&S AG (ETR:SDF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and traded as low as $5.82. K&S shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 757,776 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDF. Independent Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.53 ($7.68).

Get K&S alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.