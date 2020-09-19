Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KURA. Barclays boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.43.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at $229,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,627 shares of company stock worth $8,742,506 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kura Oncology by 127.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 355.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

