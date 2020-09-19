Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $20.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRUS. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 36,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,262. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 3,121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

