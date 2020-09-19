Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Coverage Initiated at BofA Securities

BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KYMR. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of KYMR opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $37.74.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

