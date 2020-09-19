Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KYMR. Guggenheim started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of KYMR opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

