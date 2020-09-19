Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $37.74.
About Kymera Therapeutics
See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.