Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $37.74.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

