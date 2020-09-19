KZ Cash Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. KZ Cash has a market cap of $2,927.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005386 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.