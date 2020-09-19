Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

LAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lakeland Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

LAKE stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Industries news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.