Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

LAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of LAKE opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of -0.18.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Industries news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of Lakeland Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $337,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

