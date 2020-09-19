Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $389.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will report sales of $389.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $403.30 million. Lamar Advertising reported sales of $457.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 24.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 284.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth approximately $973,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAMR traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.44. 1,291,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,368. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

