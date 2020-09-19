Lamden Market Capitalization Hits $8.09 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and $398,839.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, DEx.top and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00024680 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.