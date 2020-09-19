Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $179.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.87. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $184.97.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 95.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth about $108,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 79.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

