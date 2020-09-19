LATOKEN (LA) Market Cap Tops $14.78 Million

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $14.78 million and approximately $105,717.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.93 or 0.04539160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00055263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034955 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LA is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

